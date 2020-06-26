Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Video games continue to attract the attention of new generations, but this time we do not refer to them as children or young people, but rather the older adults of Japan who will be able to find a good hobby in this activity thanks to an initiative that emerged from the scene. of esports in there.

A Siliconera report revealed the initiative of the ISR e-Sports company to support the elderly, which consists of a dedicated esports center for this sector of the population. According to the information, the first esports complex for older adults will open its doors on July 2 in Kobe, Japan, for all those interested who are 60 years of age or older.

According to the information, the objective of this initiative is to provide senior citizens with a different activity space, where they can dedicate part of their time to video games and their competitive environment. In that sense, attendees will have support at all times to learn about the video game they like the most and the title options range from those with simple mechanics to some that present a greater challenge.

Image: Siliconera

On the other hand, the ISR e-Sports complex seeks to create sources of employment for the elderly and people with disabilities, so they hope that their efforts will echo in society.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Source