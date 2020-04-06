TOKYO (AP) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that he will declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures, a decision that could come from Tuesday to reinforce measures against the coronavirus outbreak. Mandatory quarantines were not expected.

Abe also told the press that his government would launch a stimulus package valued at 108 trillion yen ($ 1 trillion) to help offset the economic impact of the pandemic, which would include cash payments to needy households and support for protect businesses and jobs.

Experts from the government-formed team urged Abe to prepare a state of emergency in the face of the rapidly expanding outbreak in big cities like Tokyo, the president said. The emergency declaration will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other prefectures that have been affected, and will last around a month, he said.