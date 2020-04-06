Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today that his government plans to declare a state of emergency for the coronavirus in the country and proposed a package of aid for a trillion dollars to combat the effects on the economy of the pandemic

Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, indicated on Monday that it will declare the state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures, a decision that could come from Tuesday to reinforce measures against the coronavirus outbreak. Mandatory quarantines were not expected.

Abe also told reporters that his government would launch a stimulus package valued at 108 trillion yen ($ 1 trillion) to help offset the economic impact of the pandemic, which would include cash payments to needy households and support for protect businesses and jobs.

Experts from the government team urged Abe to prepare the state of emergency given the rapid expansion of the outbreak in large cities like Tokyo, where hospitals and doctors are overwhelmed by the number of patients.

The emergency declaration will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other prefectures that have been affected, and will last around a month, said the president.

Abe said he would explain the details of the state of emergency at a press conference on Tuesday.

The measure, he said, aims to reinforce the social distance between people to contain the spread of the outbreak and keep social and economic activities to a minimum.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said the city would begin transferring patients with few or no symptoms from hospitals to hotels and other accommodations, to make room for patients with severe symptoms.

The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed 3,654 cases of coronavirus, including 84 deaths, as well as 712 other infections and 11 deaths on a cruise ship that was quarantined this year in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo.