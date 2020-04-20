Japan extended its new economic stimulus package on Monday to a record $ 1.1 trillion in order to expand cash payments to its citizens, while the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic threaten to push the world’s third largest economy world into recession.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formally decided on the new stimulus less than two weeks after his cabinet approved an earlier plan to spend 108.2 trillion yen ($ 1 trillion), which had detailed payments of 300,000 yen for families with sharp declines in income.

Abe gave in to pressure from within his own government bloc to increase aid with a payment of 100,000 yen for each citizen, instead of 300,000 yen for a limited number of families, analysts say, casting doubt on his leadership amid the slump support. The new amount triples the cost of what the government originally planned for 12 trillion yen.

“I understand that the 100,000 yen payment scheme was decided with the aim of encouraging all citizens to help overcome this crisis as one,” said Finance Minister Taro Aso.

“The Ministry of Finance will do everything possible to have this quickly enacted, so that payments and other support are delivered to people as soon as possible.”

The expansion of the scheme is expected to support private consumption, which represents more than half of the economy, some analysts said, although many others believe that most payments will end up in savings.

“The beneficiaries of payments include the rich and people whose income is not suffering, so savings will also increase,” said Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas Securities.

“Even considering that more people will experience economic problems at this time than during the 2009 financial crisis, the proportion of payments that will be spent is estimated at around 40%. As such, this would raise GDP by just 0.3 percentage points. “

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

