Japan has just issued a new series of border control measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in its territory, which They directly affect Mexicans, since our country is on the updated list of foreign citizenships that are prohibited from visiting as of May 16.

Prime Minister Abe held a press conference today and announced that the government would lift the state of emergency for 39 prefectures. PM Abe also asked people for continued vigilance against # COVID19 and expressed the government’s intent to introduce new supplementary budget. pic.twitter.com/HMo48qqeQh – PM’s Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) May 14, 2020

Today 13 new groups of foreigners from Azerbaijan, Uruguay, Kazakhstan, Cape Verde, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Colombia, Sao Tome and Principe, Equatorial Guinea, Bahamas, Honduras, Mexico and the Maldives, which will not be able to enter Japan and, if they are foreigners who visited any of these countries and want to travel to Japan, they will not be able to do so if their visit was “14 days prior to the landing request” unless “exceptional circumstances are found”.

This is what the decree says:

“This will apply regardless of whether they have entered those countries or regions or not. Foreigners from countries and regions where visa restrictions do not apply (suspension of visa validity or suspension of visa exemption measures) will also be subject to entry bans if they transit through the 100 countries or regions. ”

This 14-day restriction also includes travelers who have stepped on any of these 100 countries:

Asia

Brunei, China, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Oceania

Australia, New Zealand

North America

Canada, United States of America

Latin America and the Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Uruguay

Europe

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo , Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine , States kingdom, vatican

Middle East

Bahrain, Israel, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates

Africa

Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Morocco, São Tomé and Príncipe.

The statement also indicates:

Note that foreigners who had left Japan during that period with a re-entry permit, and then also visited the remaining 87 countries and regions in addition to the 13 countries newly added to the entry ban measures on May 14 , are in principle subject to entry bans, “said the Japanese government.

The restrictions are expected to last throughout May, but the date could change. And to think that everyone was planning to travel to Japan this year for the Olympics, but the pandemic changed the world.

If you need to know more about these prohibitions, consult the following link.

.