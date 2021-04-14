Japan prepares to dump radioactive water from Fukushima into the ocean

Ten years after the Fukushima nuclear accident, the Japanese government resolved to release radioactive waters to the Pacific Ocean.

In 2011, a radioactive disaster struck the Japanese port of Fukushima. The accident started in the nuclear center on March 11 of that year, after the 9 degree earthquake which, in addition, caused a devastating tsunami over the region. A decade after the tragedy, Japan will pour radioactive waters into the sea.

What happened in Fukushima?

The outbreak of the great unprecedented East Japan earthquake and tsunami. Photo: Getty Images

A nuclear disaster struck the central region of Japan after the 2011 earthquake. radiation emitted by the accident it led the State to evacuate the population in the areas surrounding the plants. Within a few days, the situation became so delicate that, in a 20 kilometer radius, people were not allowed access for safety.

In the years after the earthquake, the Japanese government dumped considerable amounts of water contaminated with radioactive isotopes to the sea. Even during the accident, there is a record that tons of water were released into the Pacific Ocean, according to Michio Aoyama, professor of radioisotope geoscience at the Institute of Environmental Radioactivity.

Ten years after the radioactive catastrophe, the authorities they plan to take up these questionable actions, regardless of the ecological impact they may have in the short, medium and long term. This decision has caused controversy, because the consequences it could have on the human health and environmental level.

A radioactive plan of the Japanese government

Photo: Getty Images

Near 1 million 200 thousand tons of contaminated water by harmful substances will end up in the Pacific Ocean. Although the plan has not yet been officially approved, the bureaucratic machinery of the Asian country has every intention of make it valid in a couple of weeks.

Not only that: Japan is counting on the support of the United States to dump the contaminated water from the Fukushima accident into the open sea. This corresponds to the material that was stored in around thousand tanks in the old nuclear power plant. However, every day the amount increases by the rains and groundwater, who enter the site continuously.

The government plans to take these measures since “there seems to be adopted an approach in accordance with nuclear safety standards accepted globally ”, according to Reuters. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the limit on container capacity it could be surpassed in mid-2022.

For this reason, the Japanese government plans to discharge the radioactive water into the ocean. They are said to be advised by scientists who are experts in the treatment of atomic waste, since the plan could span decades. Despite the resistance of local fishing boats, everything indicates that will be launched shortly.

