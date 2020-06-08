By Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jun 8 (.) – Japan’s economy was preparing for its worst decline since the post-war period – even though first-quarter GDP contracted less than originally anticipated – as the COVID-19 crisis it has slowed global growth and increased pressure for Tokyo to cushion the pandemic’s hit on businesses and consumers.

Banks are doing their bit as loans increased in May at the fastest annual rate since records have come in, a sign that companies were turning to credit to meet their immediate financing needs and survive falling sales. caused by the pandemic.

While authorities in the United States and Europe have shifted from crisis response to efforts to shore up growth, Japan is struggling with the latter because it continues to focus on preventing a second wave of infections.

In an interview with ., Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Japan should focus primarily on sustaining companies, suggesting that the central bank should avoid driving interest rates into even more negative territory.

“We are not yet at a stage where we want to stimulate consumption and encourage people to travel a lot. Efforts to stimulate consumption should wait a little longer,” he said when asked if the Bank of Japan should take steps to boost demand, such as the deepening of negative interest rates.

The third largest economy in the world contracted 2.2% annualized in the January-March quarter, according to revised data shown on Monday, a drop lower than the 3.4% of the preliminary data, as capital expenditures They behaved better than expected. Analysts had forecast a 2.1% contraction.

However, few analysts were hopeful about the outlook for the year, as the investment data used to calculate the revised figures lacked sufficient responses – most struggling companies appear not to have participated in the survey – and will be updated. in July.

Overall, Monday’s revised estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) confirmed that Japan had entered a recession – defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction – for the first time in four and a half years, even before measures were put in place of containment to contain the virus in April.

“The upward revision to first quarter GDP shown in the revised estimate is of little comfort given that output is plummeting this quarter,” said Tom Learmouth, an economist at Capital Economics.

(Edited by Chang-Ran Kim and Shri Navaratnam, translated by Jose Elías Rodríguez)