The Japanese government released on Thursday the darkest assessment of the country’s economy in more than a decade, as the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic threaten to drive the world’s third largest economy into a deep recession.

Private consumption is “falling sharply” as the pandemic forces families to stay at home, while falling demand in major export destinations, such as the United States and Europe, is affecting Japanese manufacturers, the government said in its monthly report. April.

“Japan’s economy is rapidly deteriorating and is in an extremely serious situation due to the new coronavirus,” said the report, reviewing its assessment for the second consecutive month.

“Economic conditions are likely to remain extremely severe,” he said.

The assessment was the darkest the government has given since May 2009, when the global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers led Japan into recession.

The growing consequences of the pandemic have amplified the suffering of an economy already on the verge of recession, with the sentiment of the services sector falling to an all-time low.

The health crisis is also affecting the labor market, which “shows weaknesses” such as declines in job offers, the government said in the report.

The assessment is likely to affect how Japan’s central bank will describe the economic outlook at the April 27-28 monetary policy meeting.

