Viñales and Márquez, during the 2019 Dutch Grand Prix Piroschka Van De Wouw / .

As the 2020 Motorcycle World Cup calendar is being finalized, another event has fallen: the Japanese Grand Prix has been canceled this Monday by the organizers of the World Cup, the Spanish company Dorna, which is making all these decisions in collaboration with the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), the Team Association (IRTA) and the Builders Association, MSMA.

The Japanese event, which should have been held from October 16 to 18, is canceled this year as a result of the readjustments to which the organizer of the MotoGP World Championship is being forced due to the covid-19 pandemic. Kaoru Tanaka, president of Mobilityland, promoter of the grand prize, explains in the statement sent by Dorna that, as the situation in Europe and Japan is still unpredictable, restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists are expected to lengthen over time.

In addition, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, assures that the intention of the organizers is “to celebrate as many races as possible in the safest way”. That is why all parties involved, including teams and constructors, have decided that MotoGP races will only be held in Europe until mid-November. Events pending confirmation outside the continent – Austin and Argentina, in America; and Malaysia and Thailand in Asia – will be scheduled thereafter. “Holding a race in Japan in mid-November is too late, you couldn’t run,” adds Ezpeleta.

Meanwhile, teams and organizers are preparing to land in Jerez the week of July 13-19 for the Spanish GP celebration, the first after the cancellation in early March of the Qatar GP for the MotoGP race. The following week will be the Andalusian GP, ​​expressly devised for this exceptional moment. This formula, that of holding two races in two consecutive weeks on the same circuit will be repeated on more than one occasion throughout the season, probably also at the Alcañiz (Aragón) circuit and also in Brno, in the Czech Republic , where there are more logistical facilities.

After the cancellation also from Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, and the most recent from Great Britain and Australia, in addition to Japan, the organizers will give themselves a little more time to decide what to do with the races in Asia and America. “We can wait to decide whether or not to hold the grand prizes in Thailand and Malaysia, because those governments give us more leeway. But if they are done it will have to be both. We will not go there for a single test. The same is true of Argentina and Austin, ”sources from Dorna told EL PAÍS.