Japan mobilizes its troops to accelerate mass vaccination

05/24/2021 at 11:28 AM CEST

EFE

Japan opened on Monday mass vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka managed by the Self-Defense Forces (army) and aimed at accelerating the immunization against covid-19 of its population, a process that progresses slowly with two months remaining until the Olympic Games.

Both centers, which during their first week of operations will only vaccinate residents of these metropolises, aim to vaccinate 10,000 and 5,000 people each day respectively and for this they will remain open twelve hours a day for three months.

Dozens of people queued in an orderly fashion from early in the day to access the facilities of the Tokyo neighborhood of Otemachi, which at the moment can only be attended by residents over 65 years of age and with prior reservation, only “online”.

Among the people who came to the center were Hideo ishikawa, which welcomed the decision to accelerate vaccination with facilities of these characteristics.

“I am calmer because I have lived under pressure for the last year and a half. I do not mind getting infected, but I must avoid infecting my family, for example my parents or my children,” this 73-year-old employee told the media that , although he believes that “there are things to improve, it is the first day and I hope they will be adjusted”.

Midori Hidekawa, a 70-year-old woman, was relieved that she was able to get vaccinated two weeks earlier than expected. The Japanese decided to reserve in the center because she thought that otherwise “she could not receive the second dose before the end of July. I hope that mass vaccination will expand and many people will be vaccinated,” he said.

The Government hopes that the opening of these facilities will allow it to meet its goal of inoculating its citizens over 65 years of age (some 36 million people) by the end of July, around the dates on which the Olympic Games will start in the Japanese capital.

The 49,000 reservations available in Tokyo for this week and the 24,500 in downtown Osaka were quickly sold out after the registration period opened on May 17.

After the first week, the centers will receive the elderly who live in the adjoining prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, in the case of Tokyo; Y Kyoto and Hyogo, in the case of Osaka.

Apart from the facilities managed by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, local governments throughout the archipelago are already working to open their own mass vaccination centers, under public-private management.

Prefectures of Aichi, Gunma and Miyagi, in the center and northeast of the country, already have some that began operating today.

The city of Kobe (west) will use the Noevir Stadium of the Vissel Kobe football team, where Andrés Iniesta plays, for vaccination, with the aim of inoculating about a thousand people a day in principle.

In the Japanese capital, the owner of the Tokyo Dome stadium has offered the facilities for the general population to be vaccinated, once the injections for those over 65 are finished.

The slowness of the vaccination In the Asian country, it has generated concern inside and outside the territory with two months remaining before the opening of the JJ.OO. Tokyo, scheduled for July 23.

Japan began to vaccinate against Covid-19 in mid-February, immunizing health personnel and later the campaign was extended to cover those over 65 years of age.

Only 5.5% of the target population had received at least one dose as of Sunday, according to the most recent data available. The percentage was 2.4% for the fully immunized.

Vaccination in Japan is aimed at those over 16 years of age, who represent around 110 of its 125.6 million inhabitants.

The centers opened today will administer the vaccine developed by the American pharmaceutical company Moderna, whose emergency use was approved in Japan last Friday.

In the injections given so far by centers managed by local authorities, only the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the only ones allowed in Japan, was used.

The slowness in the approval of vaccines in the country, linked to the bad experience with side effects of other injections, adds to a lack of health personnel, exhausted by their work against the pandemic, and which has led the government to allow Retired dentists and nurses join the vaccine administration.