Japan minimizes the danger of radioactive water with a pet

10 years after the disaster of Fukushima, Japan announced this week that will dump contaminated water from the nuclear plant. The government will release more than one million tons of water containing radioactive material to the Pacific Ocean, and to gain public acceptance he used a mascot similar to a Pokémon.

According to The Guardian, the reconstruction agency published on its website a mascot in the shape of a fish that the Japanese nicknamed Mr. Tritium. The character was created to explain that tritium is not harmful if it is diluted. This radioactive material is present in the water that was used to cool the reactors of the plant.

A demonstrative video wanted people to understand that tritium water release is a common practice at nuclear power plants. This angered the residents of Fukushima, who accuse the Government of Japan of taking risk communication lightly.

“The gap between the severity of the problems we face and the lightness of the character is huge,” said Kaktsuo Watanabe, an 82-year-old fisherman from Fukushima. After the criticism of the inhabitants of the region, environmentalists and users of social networks, the rebuilding agency retired Mr. Tritium.

Japan tends to create pets for everything, including a disaster like Fukushima

Kumamon, Kumamoto’s mascot (cc) Photo: Nullumayulife

The decision of use a mascot to minimize the Fukushima theme it is not uncommon in Japan. For decades the country has leveraged its character design powerhouse to promote cities, events, products, and more. Known as yuru-chara, some of these pets have become famous, such as Kumamon, the black bear representing Kumamoto Prefecture.

Unlike established characters such as Hello Kitty or Domo-kun, yuru-chara are less elaborately designed and are regularly created by amateurs. The case of Mr. Tritium is very similar to what Japan did in the 1990s with Pluto-kun.

Pluto-kun, “our trusted friend.”

The mascot, still present on the website of the Japan Nuclear Fuel Cycle Development Institute, was created to soften the plutonium image. Pluto-kun, “our trusted friend,” later debuted in an educational film to answer some common questions. It was there that he fell from grace after a child drinks a glass of contaminated water and drinks it to no apparent effect.

In the case of Mr. Tritium, the criticism not only points to the lightness with which Japan takes a subject as important as Fukushima. Despite officials assuring that contaminated water is not harmful, environmental groups and neighboring countries are against of the decision.

China accused Japan of passing an irresponsible plan on the Fukushima issue. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, this will harm international public health and safety and the interests of neighboring countries. For its part, South Korea plans to take the matter to an international tribunal for the law of the sea.

