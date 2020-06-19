In order to resume activities and avoid a new wave of infections, various countries are opting for the development of an app that alerts people when they have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Japan is one of them.

The app, compatible with iOS and Android devices, uses Bluetooth to help determine if users have been in close contact with people infected with coronavirus.

According to international media, although in the application stores this tool is simply found as “COVID-19 Contact App”, Japan refers to it as COCOA which means COVID-19 contact confirmation application.

The app was developed by Microsoft engineers because, as is known, the conditions imposed by Google and Apple forced the government to abandon the work carried out by a small team based in Tokyo that could not meet all the requirements in time.

According to the Japanese government, COCOA does not store personal information such as location data or phone numbers, it only records, in encrypted form, phones that have been within one meter for more than 15 minutes. Thus, when a person reports that they have tested positive for COVID-19, other users who are at risk will be notified.

Several countries have already opted for this type of system. However, its use has not been without debates about privacy, as many people believe that it is a model for the government to exercise control over the activities of citizens.

It has also been said that, unless a minimum of 60% of the population downloads the application, it will not have the desired effect. And, even having the app, this does not guarantee that they will give notice if they confirm that they are infected. So the true usefulness of this technology remains to be seen.

