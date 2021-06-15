Japan invents the first edible mask … and it works!

The pandemic has unleashed a wave of innovation in relation to masks, which has reached unsuspected limits with biodegradable, transparent and even electronic models. But in Japan they have gone one step further and They have created the world’s first edible mask.

The key to this invention is melonpan, a typical Japanese sweet consisting of a brioche covered with a thin layer of cookie dough. This product so deeply rooted in Japanese confectionery is what covers the mask itself, providing the user with a pleasant sweet aroma and protection against viruses.

Source: The-Labo.com

To analyze the reliability of the product its creators carried out a test with the Unitika Garmentec Research institute, specialized in the evaluation of masks. The result was quite surprising, since it showed that the bread protected as much (or even more) than the most commercial models when exposed to splashes, thanks to its high-density fibers.

Behind the creation is the Goku no Kimochi The Labo chain, an experimental division that has partnered with Tokyo’s Melon de Melon bakeries. The fruits of their collaboration are already being noticed, since It is not possible to order online this month due to high demand.

Edible masks have been launched on the market at a price of approximately 16 dollars for a pack of five units. Prior to its commercialization, a free distribution was made in the neighborhoods of Akihabara and Shibuya in Tokyo, verifying the interest of the people for them.

But not all are positive evaluations, since there are those who show some suspicion to eat something that has been exposed to viruses or other elements. The company points out that the outside of your masks should not be eaten, since it is precisely what makes a protective shield.

Source: The-Labo.com

Source: The-Labo.com

You may also like: