Botafogo is increasingly well known in Japan. The connection between the club and the country became even stronger after the arrival of Keisuke Honda in March. One of the effects caused by the midfielder, in addition to marketing campaigns and posture on the field, is reflected on the official website of Alvinegro, which has been experiencing a new phenomenon of access since the signing of the 33-year-old.

Japan is the foreign country with the highest number of hits on the Botafogo website – and second place overall, losing to clicks from Brazil – in 2020. Traditionally, the position of runner-up in this ranking has always been disputed between the United States, current third place, and Portugal, fourth.

Accesses during the night – consequently when it is daylight in Japan, since the spindles are reversed – have increased considerably on the Botafogo website. Alvinegro also appeared, it is worth mentioning, for two consecutive months among the 15 clubs in America with the most interactions on Twitter, according to a survey of the profile “DeporFinanzas”.

In the past, Japan was far from being in the top-10 countries on this list. The arrival of Keisuke Honda made Botafogo go through a new virtual reality. With the aim of getting even closer to the Japanese community, the Botafogo Marketing Department has actions planned to captivate such an audience. These operations, however, were postponed due to games and the coronavirus pandemic. Internally, everything will be resumed as soon as normality is restored.

It is not yet certain that the Botafogo website will have an entire version in Japanese, but the sector prepared a customized space on the portal aimed exclusively at the Japanese public.

Botafogo’s board has also been very close to the Japanese Consulate and Embassy. The Marketing Department has already visited the Consulate, located in São Paulo, and maintains close contact with community authorities even during the pandemic. The club has projects to run when the coronavirus situation improves.

Honda attracted thousands of Japanese to Botafogo – the numbers on social media are proof of this. The club’s marketing strategy, when seeking to hire the midfielder, is therefore taking shape.

COUNTRIES WITH MORE ACCESS TO THE BOTAFOGO SITE IN 2020:

1. Brazil

2. Japan

3. United States

4. Portugal

5. Not defined

6. United Kingdom

7. Argentina

8. Italy

9. Spain

10. Germany

