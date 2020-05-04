Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the state of emergency in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of May, after government officials warned that it was too early to relax the restrictions.

“I will extend until May 31 the period of the state of emergency that I declared on April 7. The area covered is all the prefectures of the nation,” Abe said after a meeting to discuss the measure.

On April 7, the Japanese prime minister established a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other regions and then extended it to the entire country.

The minister in charge of fighting the epidemic, Yasutoshi Nishimura, had estimated that it was too early to end that measure.

“The number of new cases has decreased but unfortunately this has not reached the necessary levels,” Nishimura said during a meeting of an expert group advising the government.

“The health sector is under pressure, we need the cooperation of the population,” he added.

The prime minister still left the door open for the state of emergency to be lifted before the end of the month after a review of the situation expected around May 14 in all regions.

Hospitals under pressure

The state of emergency in Japan is less demanding than in some countries in Europe and the United States.

It allows the government to exhort the inhabitants to remain confined and to close shops. On the other hand, it does not allow imposing restrictions on the movement of people and does not provide for any sanction.

Japan, with 126 million inhabitants, has recorded more than 15,000 covid-19 patients since the start of the pandemic, of whom 510 died.

Medical associations warn that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed by the advance of the pandemic.

The number of intensive care beds in Japan is 6,500, five for every 100,000 inhabitants, less than half the rate in Italy, the Japanese Society for Intensive Medicine said.

Measures have been taken to relieve pressure on the health system, such as the installation in hotels of patients suffering from mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

The government also announced that it increases the ability to perform tests, but continues to be criticized for the relatively low number of screening tests, particularly for the restrictive criteria it adopts.

.