By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (.) – Japan’s economy fell into recession for the first time in 4 1/2 years, official data showed on Monday, setting the country on course for its worst post-war Gross Domestic Product decline as the coronavirus pandemic strikes badly. to businesses and consumers.

GDP contracted 3.4% annualized in the first quarter through March as private consumption, capital spending and exports fell, according to preliminary official data, after a revised drop of 7.3 in the period October-December, meeting the technical definition of a recession.

The average market forecast was for a contraction of 4.6% in the first quarter. The last time Japan suffered a recession was in the second half of 2015.

The coronavirus has devastated the global economy, as many nations went into strict quarantines to curb the pandemic that has so far killed more than 310,000 people worldwide. The disease has been hugely damaging to supply chains and businesses, particularly in trade-dependent nations like Japan.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s economy, fell 0.7% against a 1.6% decline expected by economists.

Meanwhile, exports contracted 6%, while capital spending fell 0.5% in the fourth quarter, compared to an average forecast of a 1.5% drop and marked the second consecutive quarter of falls, the data showed.

Conditions are expected to worsen in Japan in the current quarter after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a nationwide state of emergency in April amid increased coronavirus infections.

