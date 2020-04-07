Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month initial state of emergency for Tokyo and six other regions of the archipelago on Tuesday, given the recent acceleration in the number of covid-19 cases in the country.

“Considering that there is a fear that the situation will seriously affect people’s lives and the economy … I declare a state of emergency,” Abe said before a parliamentary committee.

“We will lift this measure as soon as we are sure it is no longer necessary,” he added.

The state of emergency does not allow the Japanese authorities to impose strict confinement as in other countries, but offers the concerned regional governors the possibility of asking the population to stay home, as well as the temporary closure of non-essential businesses.

However, several supermarkets and other stores will continue to be open, transportation will continue to function, and no sanctions are envisaged for those who do not comply with government requests.

“Although a state of emergency is declared, this does not mean that the city is confined as it is in other countries,” Abe added.

“We are going to prevent the spread of the infection while maintaining social and economic services and public transport as much as possible,” said the prime minister.

At the moment, Japan has not suffered the impact of the coronavirus, suffered severely in the United States or several countries in Europe. Some 4,000 confirmed cases and 80 deaths have been registered in the Japanese archipelago.

However, the number of cases has been on the rise since the end of March, leading to fears of a saturation of hospitals. This was what prompted Abe to intensify his action.

– 40% of the country’s population –

The regions affected by the state of emergency are the capital and the three areas that cover the suburbs of Tokyo; the region of the great metropolis of western Osaka and its neighboring Hyogo, as well as that of Fukuoka, on the island of Kyushu (southwest).

This affects about 50 million people, that is, about 40% of the country’s population.

In the absence of sanctions, the authorities essentially count on the goodwill of the citizens, who are also largely favorable to the state of emergency according to a poll by the private chain TBS released on Monday.

“It is necessary to ask for the full cooperation of all,” Abe insisted, adding that “according to the experts, if we make efforts to reduce our contacts from 70% to 80%, the number of infections will decrease after two weeks.”

The state of emergency will deal a further heavy blow to the country’s economy, particularly as Tokyo and its neighboring region “weigh” one-third of the country’s GDP.

In that context, the Japanese Prime Minister had announced a record aid plan of 108 trillion yen (EUR 915 billion – USD 1 trillion) on Monday to offset the effects of the health crisis on Japanese businesses and families.