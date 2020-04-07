Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month initial state of emergency for Tokyo and six other regions of the archipelago on Tuesday, in light of the recent acceleration in the number of covid-19 cases in the archipelago.

The state of emergency does not allow the Japanese authorities to impose strict confinement as in other countries, but offers the concerned regional governors the possibility of insisting the population to stay at home, as well as requesting the temporary closure of non-essential shops.