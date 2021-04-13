Japan decides to dump the processed water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific

The Government of Japan decided on Tuesday that will dump contaminated water into the Pacific which is stored in the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, after treating it to remove most of the radioactive elements.

This controversial measure is aimed at solving the accumulation of radioactive water at the Daiichi nuclear facilities, one of the most pressing problems in the complex process of decommissioning the plant that was damaged by the earthquake and tsunami of March 2011.

The Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, took this decision on Tuesday in a meeting with his Government Cabinet, after submitting it to consultations with the operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power, with the Japanese nuclear regulator, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and local authorities from Fukushima, among other parts.

The controlled discharge of water from the plant was the measure that the Japanese authorities had opted for since the beginning of last year, when consider it the most viable among a host of other technically more complex options.

But the decision had been delayed due to opposition from the Fukushima government and local fishermen’s associations, who believe the spill could further harm their economic activities, among the worst hit by the 2011 nuclear accident.

Low levels of tritium

The Japanese authorities consider that the spill will not create any risk to human health because the levels of tritium released into the sea will be below national sanitary standards -when it is mixed with seawater-, and they defend that this is common practice in the nuclear industry of other countries.

It is the water stored in huge tanks and coming from the cooling of damaged nuclear reactor cores, as well as underground aquifers and rainfall that seep and end up contaminated with radioactive isotopes.

Fukushima Daiichi’s facilities have a processing system of water that eliminates most of the radioactive materials considered dangerous, with the exception of tritium, an isotope present in nature although in low concentration.

More of 1.25 million tons of processed water is stored at Daiichi’s facilities, and the capacity for its storage is expected to be exhausted in the autumn of next year at the current rate at which that liquid is generated.