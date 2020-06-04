The Japan Soccer Association (JFA) announced on Wednesday the creation of the WE League, the first professional women’s soccer league in the country, which will begin in the fall of 2021 and end in approximately May of the following year.

The name of the competition is based on “contributing to the realization and development of a society in which each and every one shines with a diversity of dreams and ways of life through soccer and women’s sport.”

The participation of between six and 10 teams is contemplated for the new tournament; In addition, the managers have three big and important objectives: to have the best women’s soccer in the world, to have the most active women’s community and the highest value of a women’s league.

Kozo Tajima, president of the JFA, assured that this project is not only about supporting the growth of Japanese women’s soccer, but also contributing to the advancement of women in society by creating jobs and expanding options in the way of life.

“We want to contribute to society through sport, it is an important mission. At the same time we establish a profession, which is a dream for girls, we will work to promote a society in which women can play an active role, “said the manager.

For her part, the president of the Women’s Committee at the JFA Junko Imai, affirmed that this competition will improve the standards in the level of play of the Japanese and added that she expects growth in every footballer beyond the fields.

“I hope that the players improve their performance and focus on their value as athletes. We believe that the establishment of the WE League will play a role in the development of soccer and we will create a world in which the dreams of girls aim to be professionals, ”he said.

