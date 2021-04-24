Japan closes bars in Tokyo and declares new state of emergency

(Bloomberg) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a new state of emergency from Sunday through May 11 in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, imposing some of the toughest measures yet to control a surge. in cases of coronavirus.

On Friday, Suga told reporters that the country needs to take firm action as it heads toward a series of holidays in late April and early May, known as “Golden Week,” a peak travel season. He also said that the government will allocate 500 billion yen (US4.6 billion) to help companies affected by the restrictions.

“If we do not act, there is concern that the increase in cases that we are seeing in large cities could spread throughout the country,” he said. The measures will be short-term and focused, he said, adding that he is not considering another supplemental budget.

The government is ordering bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol and is seeking to ban fans from participating in sporting events. Establishments with karaoke equipment and commercial facilities with an area of ​​more than 1,000 square meters must close during the state of emergency.

The statement will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, which together make up about a quarter of the country’s population. Japan is trying to end a worrying spike in covid-19 that occurs three months before Tokyo is to host the Summer Olympics. Its vaccination program has reached less than 2% of the country’s 126 million people, far behind rates in many advanced economies.

Bars and restaurants in several major urban areas are already closed at 8pm under the lighter existing restrictions. But that has not been enough to stop the infections, which hit daily records this month in Osaka and rose in Tokyo to levels not seen since January, when the capital was under its second state of emergency.

