Japan breaks records for coronavirus infections two months after hosting the Olympic Games

Japan continues to prepare for the celebration of the Tokyo Olympics next summer, as of July 23th after the pandemic forced to delay the Olympic event that was to be held in 2020. Hoping that the situation would improve a year later, the IOC together with the organization of the event decided to postpone their dispute, but the situation is not evolving as expected.

The Asian country is in a very delicate situation as far as the pandemic is concerned, with a new wave of infections that does not stop growing and having registered in recent days the worst numbers of positives in its history. The figures for this month of May five times the number of infected registered last summer, when the Games were originally to be held.

In the last two weeks, Japan has broken its record for the most infections in one day with 7,914 diagnosed, and since last April 28, the daily positives have not dropped below 4,000. Similarly, patients with severe symptoms also registered their highest mark this Wednesday with 1,189 cases.

Some data that does not do more than increase the rejection of the population towards the celebration of the Olympic Games. Last January, a survey revealed that 80% of citizens had lost interest in the event and prioritized their concerns in the pandemic … which have only increased.

More than 600,000 active infections Today, the Union of Doctors have also been against of the celebration of the Games, warning that “the greatest current problem is the threat of new strains“Above all, considering that 200 different countries will meet in Tokyo this summer.” It is not possible that the Games are safe, “they insist.

In the same way, we recall that although the Games will be held mostly in Tokyo, there will be six other cities that will host events. Among them, the incidence of the coronavirus also varies remarkably and the numbers in the capital itself are alarming, with an average of 874 infections per day in the last week, or Sapporo, where the marathon will be run, with an average of 477 and 1,029 positives in the last 24 hours.

Also Saitama and Yokohama, where soccer and baseball tournaments will be held, have a daily average of 250 infections that worries the authorities. Instead, the cities of Sendai or Kashima They are barely registering 35 and 50 daily positives this week.

However, Japan also has arguments that play in your favor to keep the Olympics on its feet. The first, the mortality, in this case, a double-edged sword with which the organizers have to be careful. The Japanese health has reported so far 11,045 deaths by Covid, a minimum figure considering that the population of Japan exceeds 126 million people.

A country like Russia, with a similar population (145 million) accumulates more than 110,000 deaths from the pandemic; or Mexico (127 million), which mourns the death of more than 220,000 people.

Second, its cumulative incidence. In Japan, in the last 14 days a cumulative incidence of 60 positives per 100,000 inhabitants. In comparison, Spain registers an incidence of 166 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, and it has not reached 60 for Asians since August 2020.