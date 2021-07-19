Japan breaks Internet speed record with more than 39 TBytes / s: Complete Wikipedia in less than a second | Technology

Where is the limit of the speed that the Internet can reach? At the moment, it does not exist …

In recent years, technologies such as the 5G connection or WiFI 6 have increased Internet access speed. Nowadays it is normal to contract 300 or 500 Mbps connections. In Japan they have smashed the Internet speed record, reaching 319 Tbps.

To give you an idea, it is a speed a million times faster than a 300 Mbps connection.

Downloading 39 Tbytes every second, could you download the complete Wikipedia in less than a second. or 3,900 4K Netflix movies per second.

It is a very significant data because this record of 319 Tbps almost doubles the previous one, which was at 178 Tbps achieved in 2020.

Another very important figure is that it was not something sporadic that happened in milliseconds. They managed to maintain this incredible speed for 3,001 kilometers.

The authors of this feat are a group of engineers from the National Institute of Information and Communication Technologies of Japan (NICT).

As you may have imagined, this record cannot be achieved with the conventional hardware that we use at home, although it is adaptable to it.

These Japanese engineers have used fiber optic cables with 4 cores instead of one, and a 552 channel laser that shoots at various wavelengths. These light fluxes are unified and amplified by amplifiers made of thulium and erbium.

They assure that these speeds could be achieved with the current fiber optic infrastructure, but many aspects would have to be modified, including routers, switchboards and servers.

Although these are laboratory tests at the moment, these types of records are intended to prepare the technology for future connection standards.

This new 4-core fiber optic and the technology used will be the basis for the future 6G connection, which is already under development.

The Internet has changed the world in just 30 years, but this is nothing compared to what will happen when we drive connection speeds a million times faster than today, as this record certifies.