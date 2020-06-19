The Japanese government has not given clues about the dates on which immigration restrictions will be lifted for the rest of the countries.

. –

JAPAN.- The Japanese Government reiterated today that it will begin to lift « step by step » the entry ban to Japan of people from more than a hundred countries, although it did not specify dates.

Japan It has progressively extended since last April 3 the veto that it applies to citizens of other countries, to date 111, in order to avoid an extension of COVID-19.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Thursday that the first countries to benefit from these measures will be Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, although without informing from when.

At a press conference, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of JapanToshimitsu Motegi said today that official talks are more advanced in the case of Vietnam, although he avoided specifying if the migratory veto will be applied this month.

« We are coordinating mechanisms to allow the entry (into Japan) of businessmen from Vietnam, » Motegi said, noting that dialogue between the two governments is in « the final phase. »

In addition, he commented that consultations continue in cases of Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

Regarding other nations, the Japanese minister anticipated that the measures to lift migration restrictions will be expanded « step by step », taking into account how the pandemic is being controlled in those countries.

Of the 111 countries blacklisted, Japan it only allows the entry of people who, due to exceptional circumstances, such as the death of a relative or a surgical operation, have had to leave the country and need to return to their place of residence.

The Japanese government has not given any clues about the dates on which immigration restrictions for the rest of the countries will be lifted, but, according to local media, it does not seem that it will be in the coming weeks.

According to the Nikkei financial daily, which quotes unidentified government sources, people from the United States, China, South Korea and Taiwan may have to wait until the fall of the year.

China, South Korea and Taiwan are the three countries that send the most tourists to Japan. The restrictions, however, will be progressively lifted only for business people, not for tourists.

The intention of the Japanese Government is to require PCR tests from those who enter Japan before arriving in the country, and carry out tests at the Japanese air terminals, but for this it finds limitations.

According to Nikkei, at airports in Japan About 950 coronavirus tests are currently performed daily, but only in the case of VietnamFor example, last year an average of 1,356 visitors arrived from that country, and Thailand there were 3,614.

These figures are still low considering that last year they entered Japan Daily an average of 26,286 Chinese visitors, 15,300 South Koreans and 13,399 Taiwanese, according to official data.

Total, Japan In 2019, it received a daily average of 87,348 foreign visitors.

Sources cited by Nikkei noted that to allow people from the United States, China, South Korea and Taiwan to enter Japan it would have to increase its capacity to carry out 10,000 daily tests at its air terminals.

Until today, Japan It has counted some 17,700 cases of contagion of the new coronavirus, with 935 deaths.