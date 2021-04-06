Japan avoids assessing North Korea’s decision not to attend the Games

04/06/2021

On at 11:08 CEST

The Government of Japan and the organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games avoided assessing on Tuesday the decision announced by North Korea not to attend the sports event scheduled for next summer due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Tokyo organizing committee said, in a statement, to be aware of the decision announced by the North Korean Department of Sports, and recalled that It is up to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to invite each national Olympic committee to the Games.

“We continue to work with all parties involved to prepare the best possible scenario to receive athletes from all countries and regions, “said those responsible for the organization. The spokesman for the Japanese Executive Minister, Katsunobu Kato, confirmed at a press conference that it is not their responsibility to participate in North Korea. It is a matter “to be coordinated between the organizing committee and the IOC”, and that the Government “is closely monitoring it,” he declared.

Pyongyang’s refusal to participate in the Games was made public through the website of Pyongyang. North Korean Sports Department. On the portal they reported the final results of the assembly of the Olympic Committee of the Asian country held on March 25. “In the general assembly, the Olympic Committee of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea decided not to participate in the thirty-second Olympic Games with a view to protect athletes from the global health crisis caused by a malignant viral infection “explains the note. Many experts already predicted this decision after analyzing the strict isolation and quarantine policy.

In March 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed in a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach his wish that athletes from their country will participate in the Olympic event. That meeting took place during the beginning of the diplomatic thaw between the two Koreas, in the framework of which Seoul and Pyongyang also proposed to participate in four Olympic categories with unified teams of athletes from both countries. But all these initiatives have come to a standstill due to the extreme level of imprisonment carried out by North Korea.