The Japanese government has fast-tracked the use of the antiviral drug remdesivir for Covid-19 patients, after the drug received the green light in the United States last week.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan gave its approval to the use of the drug on Thursday after holding a meeting with a group of experts, according to the Japanese state chain NHK.

The drug patented by the American pharmaceutical company Gilead becomes the first to obtain the necessary permission from the Japanese authorities as a treatment for patients infected with the coronavirus.

In Japan, however, the antiviral favipiravir, from the pharmaceutical company Fujifilm Toyama Chemical and originally developed to combat influenza, is already being used experimentally, and fast-track approval is also expected later this month.

Administered intravenously and used for patients with more severe symptoms of Covid-19, remdesivir received “emergency clearance” from the US government after a recent clinical trial showing the drug shortened the recovery time of some patients.

Despite the high expectations that this drug originally developed to treat Ebola had generated as a potential treatment against Covid-19, there are studies that indicate that its efficacy against coronavirus is not clear.

The government of Japan declared a state of health alert in early April before the increase in the number of infections, and last Monday decided to extend this measure until the end of this month to minimize new infections as possible.

According to the latest data provided by local authorities, some 16,000 coronavirus infections and 590 deaths have been registered in Japan.

