This Thursday, the Government of Japan approved the use of antiviral medication Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients. The decision came after the drug received the green light in the United States last week.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare gave its approval to the use of the drug before COVID-19 on May 7 after holding a meeting with a group of experts, according to the Japanese state chain NHK. Thus, the drug patented by the American pharmacist Gilead becomes the first to obtain the necessary permission from the Japanese authorities as a treatment for patients infected with the new coronavirus.

In JapanHowever, it is already used before the Remdesivir experimentally, the antiviral favipiravir, from the pharmaceutical company Fujifilm Toyama Chemical. It was originally developed to fight the flu, and fast-track approval is also expected later this month.

On the other hand, remdesivir is administered intravenously and is used for patients with more severe symptoms of COVID-19. And he received “emergency authorization” from the US government after a recent clinical trial showing the drug shortened the recovery time of some patients.

Effectiveness of Remdesivir against COVID-19

Despite the high expectations that it had generated as a potential treatment against COVID-19, this drug was originally developed to treat Ebola. In addition, there are studies that indicate that its efficacy against the new coronavirus is not yet clear.

In early April, Japan declared a state of health alert to the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. And just last Monday he decided to extend this measure until the end of this month to minimize new infections as possible.

So far, there have been some 16,000 infections of the new coronavirus and 590 deaths in Japan.

With information from EFE.

