Japan and the US seek agreement to strengthen semiconductor supply chain

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) – The United States and Japan will cooperate on the supply of critical parts for chips, with the aim of reaching an agreement when the leaders of the two countries meet this month, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will become the first foreign leader to visit the United States since President Joe Biden took office. The meeting, originally scheduled for April 9, was delayed until the middle of this month, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said.

The visit comes as a global semiconductor shortage has hit US automakers and other industrial companies, forcing them to cut production. The issue has become important to lawmakers, concerned about the economic and security risks stemming from the shortage.

Authorities from the United States, South Korea and Japan are expected to discuss concerns about the shortage at a meeting on Friday, a senior US administration official said.

“It would be fair to say that our three countries hold many of the keys to the future of semiconductor manufacturing technology and we will seek to affirm the importance of keeping these sensitive supply chains secure,” the official told reporters.

Suga is expected to leave Japan on April 15 for Washington, two government sources told Reuters. The meeting with Biden was postponed due to agenda issues from the US government, Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Yoshifumi Takemoto and David Dolan; additional reporting by Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom in Washington DC; edited in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia)