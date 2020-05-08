Tokyo.– Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and United States President Donald Trump agreed to maintain close cooperation in the development of vaccines and drugs for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and in their efforts to boost their economies.

The two leaders held telephone conversations at a time when their nations are trying to return to normal.

Japanese Cabinet Chief Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that, at Abe’s urging, leaders exchanged views on the current situation, measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, drug and vaccine development, and steps to revive their economies.

For the latest news about coronavirus, sign up clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly.

“It was extremely significant to be able to reaffirm cooperation between Japan and the United States through telephone conversations between the two leaders at a time when international society is expected to come together and address (the pandemic),” said Suga.

You may also like:

The Olympic Games will be canceled if the pandemic does not subside

In an unusual expedited process, the Japanese Ministry of Health approved antiviral drug remdesivir, from Gilead Sciences Inc., on Thursday to treat COVID-19 patients.

Approval was granted under a special expedited process just four days after the pharmacist submitted the request. Japan remains alarmed by the coronavirus, which was extended this week until the end of May, although strict quarantines have not been imposed.

The United States has more than 1.2 million confirmed infections, with more than 75,000 deaths, while Japan reported around 15,500 cases and 580 deaths.

You may also like:

Tokyo 2020 publicly denies the Olympic Committee

.