Japan and sponsors join athletes to support Osaka after retirement from Roland Garros

By Akira Tomoshige

TOKYO, Jun 1 (Reuters) – Naomi Osaka received support from her country, Japan, her sponsors and top sports figures on Tuesday after the world number two withdrew from the French Open over a dispute with the media, claiming that he had suffered from depression and anxiety.

Osaka, one of the biggest names in the sport, shocked the tennis world when she withdrew from Roland Garros on Monday after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to attend a press conference after her first-round match on Sunday.

The four-time Grand Slams winner had signaled last week her intention to skip her obligations to the media to protect her mental well-being and returned to Twitter on Monday to announce her retirement from the tournament.

While her original stance earned the 23-year-old Japanese little endorsement from her fellow professionals, as most said dealing with the media was part of the job, her withdrawal unleashed a wave of support around the world.

“The first thing to consider is Ms. Osaka’s health. I wish her to recover as soon as possible,” the executive director of the Japan Tennis Association (JTA) said in a statement on Tuesday. ), Toshihisa Tsuchihashi.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference that he would “watch over her in silence” and the streets of Tokyo were filled with concern over what will be one of the faces of this year’s Olympics at the town.

According to the sporting business website Sportico, Osaka earned $ 55.2 million in the past 12 months – a record for a female athlete – much of it from endorsement deals with large companies in Japan and the United States.

Japanese sponsor Nissin Foods wished Osaka a speedy recovery, while the world’s largest sports shoe manufacturer Nike praised her for her courage in sharing her mental health experience.

“Naomi Osaka’s decision reminds all of us how important it is to prioritize personal health and wellness,” Mastercard, one of Osaka’s main sponsors, said in a statement.

