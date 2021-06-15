Japan and Finland join forces to lead 6G | Technology

Companies from Japan and Finland are working together with the goal of developing 6G connectivity in a race where everyone is looking to China.

5G has not yet settled and few enjoy this connectivity despite the fact that a growing number of mobiles include the possibility of connecting, but technology does not slow down its advance at any time And not only are we talking about 6G, we are also working with a strong investment by some companies.

This sixth generation is approaching and it is still unknown to what extent it will revolutionize our reality, even more so when we are far from enjoying all the advances of 5G, but Nokia is ranking among the participants, according to Nikkei Asia. The Finnish company has partnered with other companies in a global strategy.

Among the various movements is the agreement to be signed by Japanese and Finnish groups and entities with the aim of cooperating to develop this technology, as will be announced today at the Global Digital Summit 2021 where a ministry from Japan participates.

The objective is that to the next decade we will have 6G at all levels. Japan wants its major telecommunications companies to pioneer and, according to Gizmochina, they are already working together on how to achieve this.

In the same way, in Japan they are also looking for alliances with other countries and they are handling figures that exceed the investment of 2,030 million dollars to develop the 6G. At the same time it is stated that will increase at least 10 times the speed of 5G, so it seems that we have already gone from the plane of ideas to the practical, although everyone is reluctant to leak information.

Little by little more mobile phones with 5G are on sale, many of them in the premium range, although there are also others that are somewhat more affordable that you can buy for 300-400 euros.

It must be taken into account that China is always a benchmark in this strategy. The country managed to be the maximum exponent in 5G thanks to Huawei and no one wants to be surpassed again, least of all a country as close as Japan.