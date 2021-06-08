January Announces Appointment of Heather Kernahan to Hotwire Global CEO

January Group (ASX: EGG) today announced the appointment of Heather Kernahan as Global CEO of Hotwire, the group’s leading global technology communications consultancy. Under this designation, Kernahan will be under the supervision of Brent Scrimshaw, CEO of January Group, effective July 1, 2021.

Brent Scrimshaw, January Group CEO; Heather Kernahan, Hotwire Global CEO; Barbara Bates, Senior Advisor, January Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Barbara Bates, who has successfully led Hotwire for the past five years, will assume the newly created position of Senior Advisor in January. Bates will help facilitate January Group’s M&A activities in North America and will continue to be under the supervision of Brent Scrimshaw.

“I would like to thank Barbara for her leadership and drive to make Hotwire the successful global technology communications consultancy that it is today. It has been an innovative, respected and transformative leader for almost three decades in the global communications industry. I am delighted that stay in the group.

“This change provides an excellent opportunity for Heather Kernahan to lead Hotwire’s next phase of growth. Heather has shown incredible leadership in meeting the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly growing business in Hotwire USA. Heather has the skills, the experience and the drive for growth and his appointment demonstrates the great strength of Hotwire’s leadership team. I am confident that he will intensify the momentum of the business and take Hotwire even higher, “said Brent Scrimshaw.

Regarding her appointment, Heather Kernahan noted: “There is no more exciting industry to work in than technology and I am delighted to lead the Hotwire team as we continue to grow. We have ambitious plans to bring more value to our fast growing customers and global tech companies looking for an alternative to large multinational agencies. Barbara has led the culture, team and business that the world’s largest tech companies are looking for, and now I am honored to lead this organization. Although we have 20 years of experience We feel like we’re just starting out. “

Barbara Bates stated, “I have had the privilege of working with so many extraordinary people during my time at Hotwire and I am extremely proud of what we have created together. Hotwire is already one of the most respected technology communications companies in the world and, With Heather’s leadership, she has never been better positioned to continue growing. I am excited to remain connected with January Group and look forward to continuing to contribute to the momentum and ambition of the group. “

Heather Kernahan joined Hotwire after working at Eastwick Communications, as President of Hotwire North America and Australia, following its acquisition by January Group in 2016. In 2019, she was appointed CEO of Hotwire North America. Under his leadership, the agency had a record of growth. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Kernahan has held senior marketing and executive leadership positions in fast-growing and global technology organizations, including Autodesk, Enphase Energy and Alias. Under his leadership, Hotwire established partnerships with technology companies including: Adobe, Facebook, McAfee, Commvault, NetApp, and Pinterest. As a global technology expert and business leader, she was named one of the San Francisco Business Times 2020 100 Most Influential Women and is the Chair of the Board of the PR Council. Kernahan has an MBA in Sustainable Business from the Dominican University of California.

This announcement comes as Hotwire continues to expand the team and deliver outstanding business results after the successful acquisition of McDonald Butler Associates in London last month. Last year, Hotwire continued its 20-year leadership in the industry as PRovoke Media named it the Global Tech Agency of the Year 2020, PRWeek ranked it among the Best Places to Work in Public Relations for the second year in a row, and the Sunday Times recently. recognized it as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the UK. Current customers include Accenture, Adobe, AWS, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Delphix, DXC Technology, eBay, GoPro, Honeywell, IBM, McAfee, Pegasystems, and PWC.

About January:

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, January Group is a boutique network of marketing and communication companies listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) that includes creative agency BMF, PR and integrated communications agencies Hotwire. and CPR, strategic data consultancies The Leading Edge and The Digital Edge, digital agency Orchard, and programmatic merchandising specialist OB Media. www.enero.com.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is the global technology communications consultancy. Since its founding in 2000, we have operated a worldwide network of wholly owned and partner offices serving a range of clients from startups to established multinationals. We unleash the possibilities of innovative technology through integrated communications that spark curiosity, promote action, and drive success. We do this by using our proprietary methodology that is based on a strong vision and strategy, integrated, creative and purposeful planning, and a central emphasis on measurement and evaluation. www.hotwireglobal.com

