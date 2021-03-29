Janssen’s ‘single-dose’ vaccine will arrive on April 19 and Spain will receive 20 million vaccines until the end of the year

Accelerate vaccination. That is the first objective of the entire European Union, and for this the Janssen vaccine is essential. The drug will begin to be used throughout the EU on April 19, as confirmed this Monday by the company itself and has advanced AFP. This vaccine has the advantage that it is a single dose and can be kept in conventional refrigerators. The European Commission has signed a total of 400 million doses, of which Spain is responsible for 10%. It is the fourth vaccine to be used at the community level after Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Initially, the delivery will be 200 million doses between now and the end of the year (and not in the second quarter as planned). In any case, by the end of 2021 Spain will have received a total of 20 million doses, provided that the established deadlines are met. That is something that the European Commission will also try to monitor so as not to run into the same problem it is having with AstraZeneca. In the second quarter alone, 5.5 million doses are expected to reach Spain, according to the Government.

The EU will be vigilant to ensure that all deliveries are met, not only from Janssen, but also from the other three pharmaceutical companies, although AstraZeneca has already confirmed cuts. In any case, the objective of having 70% of the European population vaccinated in summer is maintained, something that the Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, reiterated this Monday. Already in summer precisely the vials of Novavax and CureVac could be approved.

Luis Díaz Rubio, president in Spain and Portugal of Janssen, has said that, with the extension of the vaccination, in a few months we will have a situation “very different from the one we have now”. In addition, he pointed out that the expectations of having a significant percentage of the population vaccinated throughout the summer “can be met and will be met”, and has predicted that in the coming months there will be an exponential curve in the number of immunizations.

The Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, trusts that for the second week of April the trips can be reopened, “reducing the restrictions”, and all this due to the arrival of Janssen: “We are going to have a stopover in the vaccination that we will to allow to prepare also the reopening of the trips with security.

Likewise, the minister insists on “prudence”, but also highlights the door that opens for the coming months: “We hope that destiny will be prepared very soon for a summer that we all face with optimism,” he declared.

The head of Health, Carolina Darias, has also confirmed that since this March 29 a new batch of antidotes has also arrived in our country, in this case from Pfizer and Moderna. Specifically, the autonomies will have a million more doses: “Therefore, they are already prepared to be able to inoculate all the doses that arrive from April“, has expressed the minister.