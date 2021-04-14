Janssen vaccines arrive in Spain but will not be used until the EMA issues its opinion next week

The first doses of Janssen are already in Spain, although for the moment they will not be used until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) publishes the result of its investigation on whether the thrombi registered in the United States are associated with it, something that it plans to do. next week.

Sources from the Ministry of Health have reported this Wednesday of the arrival of this first contingent, 146,000 doses of the 300,000 expected throughout the month of April and designed to be inoculated in the population between 70 and 79 years old. At the moment they are betrothed in your central warehouse, given Janssen has recommended keeping the doses for each country and do not use them until the EMA Pharmacovigilance Committee decides (PRAC).

In this way, Spain follows in the footsteps of Italy, where the Janssen doses arrived this Tuesday and which also has them stored, waiting for the EMA to indicate how to proceed with this vaccine.

Scientific opinion

It will be next week, as indicated this Wednesday by the EMA in a statement, in which it has reported that has accelerated its investigation on the six thrombi, among 6.8 million people, notified in the United States and that caused this country to paralyze vaccination in this country with this serum on Tuesday and that the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson decided to delay the supply in Europe.

According to the EMA, next week it will be in a position to issue recommendations on whether to take any “regulatory action” in this regard. Until then, the European body has stated that the benefits of this serum outweigh the risks.

“The EMA is accelerating this assessment and expects to issue a recommendation next week. While this review takes place, the EMA maintains that lThe benefits of the vaccine to prevent Covid outweigh the risks of side effects, “he says in his statement.

The EMA hopes that the “scientific opinion” issued next week provides EU member states with the information they need to take decisions about vaccine use in their national vaccination campaigns. “