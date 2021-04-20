Janssen Vaccine: EMA Assumes Possible Link to Very Rare Cases of Thrombi

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded the need to add a warning about unusual blood clots with low platelets to the Janssen / Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine product information. Of course, its safety committee (PRAC) has established that these events should be listed as ‘very rare’ side effects of the vaccine.

“A careful review of the cases and the available evidence has led us to affirm that these blood clotting disorders are very rare side effects of the Janssen vaccine,” said Sabine Straus, president of the PRAC, during the conference. press.

The committee has reviewed the currently available evidence, including eight reports from the United States of severe cases of unusual blood clots associated with low platelet levels, one of which had a fatal outcome. As of April 13, 2021, more than 7 million people had received the Janssen vaccine in the United States.

Sabine Straus, president of the PRAC



For Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, “the PRAC is issuing a recommendation before the vaccine is distributed in the European Union, which will help member states to make the best decision about its administration according to their national situation” .

All cases occurred in people under 60 years of age in the three weeks after vaccination, and most of them were in women. Based on currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed.

Similarly, the PRAC noted that blood clots occurred in rather unusual places, such as in the veins of the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, CVST) and abdomen (splanchnic vein thrombosis) and in the arteries, along with low levels. platelets and sometimes bleeding. The cases reviewed were very similar to those that occurred with the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, Vaxzevria.

“AstraZeneca and Janssen are very similar vaccines but with differences, as the first is based on a chimpanzee adenovirus and the second is a human adenovirus. The cases [de trombos y trombocitopenia] they are very similar and the hypotheses that explain them are also very similar, but it is too early to draw conclusions ”, stated Straus.