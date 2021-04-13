Janssen stops the delivery of 300,000 doses to Spain and leaves Sánchez’s vaccination plan in the air

The great hope of the Government to accelerate the vaccination process is on the air and the objectives set by the president, Pedro Sanchez, are again in question due to new cases of thrombosis. This Tuesday, the pharmaceutical company Jonhson & Jonhson, manufacturer of the Janssen vaccine, announced that it is delaying the first delivery of doses to Europe, including the 300,000 that Spain was scheduled to receive tomorrow, Wednesday. The reason for the delay is that the United States has identified six cases of thrombi possibly associated with this vaccine, which has already been administered to 6.8 million people in that country, so it has decided to temporarily stop administering it.

So things, there is no date for it to arrive to Spain this first shipment, which is part of the 5.5 million doses of Janssen committed until June. The American drug agency has set a horizon of “a few days” to study these thrombi and their possible link to the Janssen vaccine.

Faced with this new setback in the reception of vaccines, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has avoided answering this Tuesday what is the government going to do to adapt the vaccination strategy so that its goal of having 33 million people vaccinated by the end of August can be met.

The senators of the PP and More Country, Ana Camins and Eduardo Fernández Rubiño, They have tried in the Senate to get Darias to give some indication of how to continue given the delay in these doses. But Darias has limited himself to explaining that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products is “in permanent contact” with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and that the Government is “expectant and prepared to receive the vaccine, that will be administered to the group of 70 to 79 years to continue magnifying the benefits of the vaccine, in this case of Janssen “.

A few hours before, from Moncloa, Sánchez has played down the news around Janssen, very similar to those that last week led the Government to propose to stop vaccinating those under 60 years of age with AstraZeneca, among the opposition of communities such as Madrid and experts. “All vaccines have all the guarantees and assurances. The risk-benefit analysis is absolutely unbalanced in favor of the benefit, “said the president who, in a first assessment and waiting to receive more details, has considered that the knowledge of these thrombi demonstrates” the guarantees of the vaccination process itself ” . “When these episodes exist we have to stop, watch the episodes, understand the potential casuistry –if there is one–, and make decisions, as we are taking with AstraZeneca “, added Sánchez.

Decision worldwide

His Minister of Health has been even more sparing in terms of plans to follow. This Wednesday the Interterritorial Health Council will meet and, in all probability, will address this delay in the distribution of Janssen and will evaluate the progress of the vaccination process. Government sources emphasize that it is “a global decision” and for the moment they do not give any further indications of what will happen in the next few days. Neither has the pharmacist clarified when the doses may arrive.

Last week, the EMA already reported that it was studying some cases of thrombi possibly associated with the Janssen vaccine that were happening in the United States. However, in full concern at the time about the adverse effects of AstraZeneca, the Spanish and European authorities continued to work with the prospect of receiving the long-awaited doses of Janssen.

Reverse

The Ministry of Health had already communicated to the communities how many doses they would correspond to vaccinate the population between 70 and 79 years old. In the afternoon of this Tuesday, the department of Darias informed all the communities that they will not arrive this Wednesday.

For the first time, a single dose vaccine, so that each puncture would result in a fully immunized person, and the plan was to start inoculating it in people who, once vaccinated those over 80 years of age, are more vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their age. Such is the hope of the Government in the push that Janssen will give to the vaccination process that Sánchez was scheduled to come to receive the first 300,000 doses.

However, these hopes were dashed on Tuesday, when the United States announced that its Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) they recommended paralyzing the punctures to investigate six cases, occurring among 6.8 million people, of a “rare and serious” type of blood clot in as many people who had received the Janssen vaccine.

After this announcement, it was the pharmacist itself that notified that it was delaying the delivery of its doses in Europe, scheduled for this Wednesday. “We have been reviewing these cases with the European health authorities. We have made the decision to proactively delay the supply of our vaccine in Europe“Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

In this way, the shadow of rare and rare thrombosis looms again over the Covid vaccination. According to the United States health authorities and the pharmaceutical company that owns Janssen, these are the same episodes that last week led the government to suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca in people under 60 years of age.

They are thrombosis accompanied by a low level of platelets, the same with which the European Medicines Agency (EMA) It has been established “Possible Links” to AstraZeneca Vaccine and to consider them adverse effects of this serum, although “very rare”.

This Tuesday, after learning what was happening in the United States, a spokesman for this European body indicated that the episodes associated with Janssen are being “investigated” and added that “It is currently unclear if there is an association causal “between the vaccine and these conditions.”