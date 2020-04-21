One of the doubts that always exists in Mexican soccer was answered by someone with vast experience in the international arena.

The Dutch striker for Rayados de Monterrey, Vincent Janssen, considered that Liga MX has a higher level than the First Division of his country, the Eredivisie.

“The Mexican League is very good and the level is very high, it is better than the Eredivisie; that’s my opinion. Here there are many internationals who come from this region of the world, there are two players who come from Europe, of which I am one ”, he told a newspaper in his native country.

In turn, he explained that Mexican football is very different from the European one; however, it does not classify it as bad or inferior with respect to quality, but simply different, in addition to exalting the template to which it belongs.

“It is a completely different way of playing soccer and it is certainly not bad in terms of quality. If you look at our team (Monterrey), you will see that we have players from the Mexican, Colombian or Argentine National Team; There is a lot of quality, but it is a different way of playing soccer, ”he said.

