Janssen halts the launch of its vaccine in Europe after cases of thrombosis

The pharmaceutical company ‘Janssen’ has announced this Tuesday that halts the launch of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe after the six cases of coagulation reported by two health agencies in the United States.

“We have made the decision to proactively delay the launch of our vaccine in Europe “, they confirm, explaining that they do so after having reviewed the cases of thrombi with the European authorities.

“The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority,” they stated in the letter in which they made the news public.

They make this decision, they say, after meeting “an extremely rare disorder which affects patients with blood clots in combination with low platelets “in a” small “number of people who have been inoculated with their Covid-19 vaccine.

A few hours earlier, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a recommendation to suspend the use of the Janssen vaccine – an affiliate of the American multinational Johnson & Johnson- having registered six cases of a “rare and serious” type of blood clot, among the more than 6.8 million doses administered in the country.

The stoppage represents a setback for the vaccination strategy in Spain, which was to experience a considerable boost with the arrival of more than 300,000 doses of this serum -which is also a single dose- this Tuesday, as announced by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. In addition, it was estimated that up to 5.5 million doses would be added throughout the second quarter of the year.

The 70% horizon recedes

Therefore, the achievement of the Government’s objective of having 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of summer is complicated. In fact, the president of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, was unaware of the precautionary suspension of the vaccine ordered by the US authorities. When asked about it after the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, Sánchez has acknowledged not having read the information, but has reiterated that all authorized vaccines are safe and that the balance between risks and benefits clearly favors benefits.

Thus, Sánchez stressed that the fact that “this type of stoppage” takes place demonstrates the guarantees of the exhaustive analysis process itself. “And when there are such episodes, what you have to do is stop, try to understand the potential casuistry and from there make decisions “, has stated, pointing to the case of AstraZeneca.

EMA does not confirm a causal relationship

At the moment are being investigated cases of thromboembolism in those vaccinated with Janssen, as reported by the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English) shortly after knowing the suspension of the distribution of the serum in the European Union.

However, they have advanced that “It is currently unclear if there is a causal association” between the vaccine and the few cases that, so far, have been detected. In addition, the agency wanted to recall that these conditions have occurred in the United States, where the vaccine was used with a emergency clearance to be able to immunize the population.