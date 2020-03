There are more and more players on the professional circuit who donate amounts of money or medical supplies for the coronavirus, but the way in which the Italian intends to do so Jannik Sinner it is peculiar to say the least. The young Italian talent has communicated through his Instagram that he will donate 10 euros in medical material for each photo that an Italian uploads with a homemade pizza shaped like the face of Sinner himself or an illustrious Italian. Seeing is believing.

