Jannik Sinner, the insolent red-haired rocket

With his freckles, redhead, that cap and his teenage face, the Italian Jannik Sinner He could well pass for the mischievous protagonist of some series, but under that carefree appearance hides a huge tennis player. In English Sinner means rogue and, indeed, something of an insolent scoundrel has this 19-year-old Italian young man, for a few months an unstoppable rocket on the ATP circuit.

In February 2018 Jannik did not even have a world ranking, but in 2019 he already entered the top-100 (best rookie and champion of the Masters ‘Next Gen’), he finished 2020 at No. 37, this week he debuts as top-20 (19th) and this year he’s already knocking on the door of the top-10, such is the evolution and impudence of his game.

“Things are going pretty fast,” Sinner concedes. “I have a very good team and that gives me confidence. I have had a good start on the tour, playing at a high level, but to be champion there is a long way to go, it is still a long way and there is a lot of work to do. At the moment I am happy with what I am doing, but it is never enough, but you have to try to improve day by day, that is my main objective. This is how the results will come, ”says Sinner.

Jannik aimed high as a skier, but at the age of 13 he chose tennis and left home to train with Riccardo piatti, the technician who polished from young to Novak Djokovic and managed former No. 3 Ivan Ljubicic throughout his career. Sinner has yet to become physically stronger, increasing the scope of his progression, a case similar to Alexander Zverev years ago.

Things are going quite fast and I am playing at a high level, but to be champion there is a very long way

With two ATP titles to his credit, Jannik is in the semifinals of the Gothic after playing his first final last month Masters 1,000 on Miami. Last year he reached the quarterfinals in his debut in Roland Garros Y Rafael Nadal was so captivated by his game that he proposed that he be his partner during the quarantine before the Australian Open’2021.

Jannik Sinner, 19 years old and world No. 19, debuts this week as the world’s top-20 (Manel Montilla / MD)

“What impressed me the most is the type of person Rafa is, very nice, it was something very special for a young tennis player like me, I was very happy that he chose me. It helped me a lot. They were two weeks of very good training. It was an experience for the rest of my life and perhaps one of the best that I will have ”, Sinner emphasizes.

Nadal was so impressed with Sinner that he proposed that he be his training partner during the quarantine prior to the Australian Open.

Djokovic also praises him without reservation. “He is very talented. What impresses me the most is his professionalism, his dedication, he has a good mentality. He seems more mature for his age than the rest of the boys because of how he plays and trains. It has a complete set. There are always things to improve, but he is in good hands and I am sure that a bright future awaits him, ”says the current No. 1.

“Ranking is a number,” Sinner says of his 19th place. “If you play well, you will go up in the ranking. I am happier with my performance in matches like that of Rublev not because of the ranking. It is much more important to work hard and then we will see what happens ”, responds the Italian, who yesterday eliminated the Russian (7th), the tennis player with the most wins of the year (26) ahead of Tsitsipas (25). Sinner (18) is already third on that list. He is a semi-finalist of many carats.