It is not Stan Wawrinka, nor Dominic Thiem. The two players who give the most impression in terms of backhand power are not among the five most powerful setbacks on the men’s circuit. According to an analysis of Infosys ATP the reverse of the Italian Jannik Sinner It has been recorded as the most powerful reverse of ATP, both by power and by ‘spin’. The size, naturalness, gesture and precision of the reverse of the Italian, number 73 in the world, are already noticeable, and reinforces the feeling that he will be one of the tennis players to follow when the activity returns to normal.

In that classification, the revolutions per minute, as the report shares, refers to the power with which the ball turns on itself once it is connected by the reverse, the Italian slightly surpasses the Slovakian Martin Klizan, another player who hits very hard two-handed, slightly both ahead of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Pablo Cuevas and John Millman.

1. Jannik Sinner = 1858 rpm

2. Martin Klizan = 1840 rpm

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime = 1825 rpm

4. Pablo Cuevas = 1735 rpm

5. John Millman = 1680 rpm

Among the best in the current Top 10, Gael Monfils (1551 rpm), Stefanos Tsitsipas (1280 rpm) and Daniil Medvedev (1262 rpm) generate more revolutions with his setback, while Rafa Nadal, on average, was the best of the ‘Big3’ with the highest amount of spin (1252 rpm), followed by Novak Djokovic (1148 rpm) and Roger Federer (548 rpm).

As for the speed at which the ball travels, Sinner goes from number 1 to five, while John Millman goes from 5 to second position. The Australian has already shown that on hard court it is very difficult to defend against his backhand cross.

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili = 114 km / h

2. John Millman = 113 km / h

3. Rafael Nadal = 112 km / h

4. Ugo Humbert = 111 km / h

5. Jannik Sinner = 111 km / h

In this regard, Dominic Thiem led the current Top-10 with an average reverse speed of 67.4 km / h, followed by Djokovic (67.3 km / h) and Alexander Zverev (67.0 km / h). Federer, an average of 66.1 km / h.

