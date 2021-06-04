Jannik Sinner achieves the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Gianluca Mager

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 09:30 CEST

The Italian player Jannik Sinner, number 19 of the ATP and seed number 18, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and twenty minutes by 6-1, 7-5, 3-6 and 6-3 the italian tennis player Gianluca Mager, number 87 of the ATP, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the Italian will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Sinner managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 61% on the first serve, did not commit any double faults and took 74% of the service points. As for the Italian player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, achieved a 60% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 61% of the service points.

In the round of 32, Sinner will face the Swedish player Mikael Ymer, number 105, tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) occurs between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests.