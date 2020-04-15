Not all countries are in the same state of alarm about the coronavirus, in part, because not all countries have reacted with the same anticipation to the problem. In the same way, each nation measures its times to gradually get out of confinement. In GermanyFor example, the best tennis players on the circuit have already obtained a special permit to return to the training courts. Of course, never being more than two people in the photograph and respecting all precautionary measures. Jan-Lennard Struff, current number 34 in the ranking, counts on Tennis Magazin how his reunion with the racket.

“It has been one of the longest phases of my life without a racket in hand, it has been very strange for me to keep fit in a different way than usual. When I first played again, it was honestly kind of creepyI didn’t feel well, but then I was able to easily get back into the rhythm again. I’ve been playing tennis for so long that I don’t forget, “explains Warstein’s about that return to the courts a few days ago.

“We have permission to train maximum two people, either with my coach or with another training partner. Disinfection devices are there, keeping the necessary distance entirely. During practice we play a little, give small impulses, the most difficult thing is to recover the technique with the right or run to the corners, the intensity is one of the factors that disappear the fastest. Off the track you can run, but it is a completely different load ”, compares the German.

What follows as always is the circuit, totally frozen until mid-July. So what do players train for? “We still don’t know very well how to deal with this, training without goals is difficult. Normally you think about being ready for a tournament that starts in two weeks, so you focus on perfecting your service, for example. During this quarantine, many times I wondered why I was doing all this. When the tournaments are again in sight, I will probably do a 4-6 week mini preseason in which I will gradually increase the intensity level, “says the second best Teuton in the ranking, only behind Alexander Zverev.

Struff notes that he is enjoying these quarantined days with his wife and one-year-old son, time with family that he did not have before. However, he is the first to know that the break came at a very sweet moment in tennis. “Of course he was in good shape. When a break like this takes you so long, the reality is that time is stealing years of tennis. Years are limited in a race, so it’s a shame that it happened to me right at this stage. When I return I will have to make the most of it again, but not only in the sports area, but also in the family environment. When the circuit returns, you will see who has rested and worked well. It will be a brutally new situation for everyone, ”says the 29-year-old.

Something that does not worry Jan-Lennard at the moment is the economic factor, although he knows that there are other colleagues who are suffering. “The LTA supported its players from the 101st ranking downwards, but it is true that they have a Grand Slam tournament in their country, which was also the only tournament secured against a pandemic case. In Germany it will be more difficult to support many playersYes, but I am sure they will do their best. There are not only the players, there are also the coaches, the clubs and the tournaments. In my opinion, ATP, WTA and ITF should also reach out. The most important thing is to help as many people as possible, ”he confesses openly.

Finally, Struff reflects an un optimistic view of the reopening of the circuit. “I am very critical of this, I do not think it will be played more this year. Having travel under control is one of the most difficult things. At the national level it is conceivable, in that sense tennis is ideal, only two players participate and are separated by a network, there is no physical contact. I can imagine games without an audience, although it would be a shame. I love playing in front of the fans, they are what make the sport incredible ”, he stresses.

.