The panorama of chaos in which world tennis is plunged begins to question the dispute of all the tournaments that should be played during the year 2020. The evolution of coronavirus On a global scale, with foci of interest in which the sum of infected and dead grows exponentially, it is causing forecasts and plans to vary by the minute. One of the most affected places is none other than U.Swhere should the Us Open in the last third of the year.

However, the voices that think that the last Major of the season will not be played begin to add a majority. The last to join this line of thought has been Janko Tipsarevic, who hung the racket in 2019 but who is still very present within the tennis world thanks to the different Academies scattered around the world with his name. The Serb spoke to SportKlub and questioned the dispute of the New York Grand Slam at the same time that he expressed doubts about whether a tournament will actually be played in the remainder of the year: “I would not rule out the possibility of tennis being played in this 2020, but yes I consider the Us Open a big unknown. I consider that the United States is going to be the country that is hit hardest by the virus and I think it will be very difficult to calm the situation there before August, when the Us Open is close to being held. If we put ourselves in the tournament situation, it is a huge risk. “

Janko perfectly illustrated the risk that the tournament would commit if a player tested positive with an example from the past: “Let’s remember a few years ago, when Genie Bouchard he fell in the locker room, sued the Us Open, took the trial and got millions of dollars. Imagine the situation for the organizers, giving the green light for the tournament to be played, for someone to become infected with the coronavirus and for serious consequences. It would be a real scandalPutting all the options on this scale, Tipsarevic’s final position is clear: “I do not think the Us Open will take that risk if the situation at that time has not completely calmed globally. And honestly, right now I don’t see it. I think the situation will calm down around September, when the Asian tour starts to be played, but the main question is whether the players will want to go play China. It will depend on whether the ATP and the ITF allow it. ”

Finally, Tipsarevic referred to the situation experienced in WimbledonHe was positive about its cancellation and gave information on how the decision was made: “I learned about Wimbledon two weeks ago, unofficially, of course. Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam with cancellation insurance and it has been debated internally for a long time what the compensation package would be if the tournament were not to be held. On the other hand, I think that is the right decision. When the tournament starts, in late June and early July, I don’t think that the global virus situation has calmed down. As a sport we have a problem, we are not the Bundesliga or the NBA, that are played in one country, we are a global sport. For a tournament like Wimbledon to get organized, the coronavirus situation needs to be much more positive around the world, and that is something that was not going to happen in June. ”

