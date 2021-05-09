Janine’s “difficult” flashback

Madeline brewer, which gives life to Janine in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘, shares his impressions of the fourth episode of the fourth season, where his character’s past finally gains prominence. ‘The story of the maid’: This is how the fourth season of the series has started.

The following article contains spoilers for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4, as well as discussions about abortion.

After the rather violent start of the new season, The fourth episode of season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has given viewers a change of pace and setting as we learn more about Janine’s story and her past.

After seeing most of her fellow rebel maids getting crushed by a speeding train, the episode begins with June and Janine breaking their handcuffs. But while Janine wants to go back and search for more survivors, June quickly convinces her to board a train that will take them to Chicago, where the war is currently ongoing.

While traveling in a refrigerated cart, invite us to enter into the history of Janine before Gilead. This is how we found out about how she tried to have an abortion because she couldn’t afford to support another child, because she already had Caleb. But as Gilead’s ideologies gain momentum in society, before she is given the pill, doctors and protesters try to convince her otherwise.

Digital Spy spoke exclusively with Janine actress Madeline Brewer, about your character’s backstory and reaction.

“I was very grateful, obviously, to finally have my flashback.”said the actress.

“It was exciting for me. I have had Janine in my brain and in my heart for four years. To finally see her in the past and play the ‘real’ Janine, for me, it was something very important and a gift “.

“I was very glad that much of what I had imagined about her was included in the scripts, but the scripts were very different before COVID“.

The actress went on to explain how the original script showed Janine more at her job as a waitress and how she was “in her element.” Speaking of being able to show a different side of her character, Brewer added, “It’s almost as if, as our world expands and we stretch further and further outside of Gilead, so does Janine. She expands and becomes a different Janine than the one we’ve known for the last three seasons.“

Going into detail about the most difficult scenes of the episode, The actress revealed that those scenes were also meant to be different in the original draft, but were adapted due to COVID restrictions.. “We had a whole scene where Janine is trying to get into the clinic and she’s being bullied and harassed by people with megaphones and posters – physical intimidation and manipulation. So that’s a very, very real thing that happens to them every day, especially in the United States, to people who want to have an abortion. “

Expanding on how the series is a reflection of real life, the actress added: “I think it could have gone even further because it is something that absolutely happens to anyone seeking an abortion. It is that they meet with deception, lies and manipulation and intimidation. I was so glad that that was a story we told. We show people how difficult it is emotionally and literally, physically, to come in and do it. “

The actress spoke in the past about her experience filming the shocking ending of episode three, when Elisabeth moss assumed the functions of director.

