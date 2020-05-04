Janeth Valenzuela started playing the accordion at age 16, from that moment she knew that music was her greatest passion.

The Mexican singer chatted with Publimetro and revealed how her musical instrument has become the great ally of life and her shield to excel in a genre dominated by men.

“At 16 I started playing, now I’m about to turn 27 in June. It is the only one (accordion) with which I can vent 100%, even forget about stress. He is my best friend, boyfriend and almost my husband, he is better than the husband because he does not give problems or keep an eye on me [risas]. They are my babies and gentlemen, so I have names for each one ”, shared Janeth Valenzuela.

The accordionist follows the recommendations to stay home during the health contingency in Mexico, but takes the opportunity to adjust her tour for the second half of the year.

“The love of work bears fruit, people feel it. This has helped me in accepting and supporting my music. I have received many ideas for things and projects to do. We are waiting for the revival of the concerts and this gives us time to prepare things calmly ”.

Regional mexican

The singer talked about how to be a woman in a genre that is very complicated.

“It is a very envious genre… I don’t know why. The artists of the Mexican regional are very envious and jealous, as if they feel that if someone else comes they will take away their job, it is a very strong rivalry between artists. I have struggled a lot on the duets issue, because there is a lot of rivalry. I think the sun rises for everyone and it would be much better to unite as artists, as reggaeton, pop and rock do, but in the Mexican regional we are taking off instead of supporting each other. ”

The accordionist speaks of the Mexican regional being full of envy.

Songs and concerts

For now, he already visualizes his next two concerts to be held in Mexico City and Monterrey as part of the Invincible Tour.

“For me, being in the Lunario of the National Auditorium (August 28) means climbing one more step towards achieving my dream and breaking down those barriers and fears that I thought I could not overcome one day. On October 2 I will be at the DiDi Forum in Monterrey.

Janeth hopes to get some months of 2020 back to release singles and more dates.

“We have some issues already ready, which are on pause due to quarantine, such as La culpa es mía and Mischief that are about to be launched these days and that due to the contingency we did not manage to record the video.”

Machismo and rivalry

“It has been difficult because it is a genre dominated by men, in addition to the accordion, which is the instrument that I played, it is an instrument nominated by men and which is believed to be dominated by men, so standing with an accordion in front of other male accordionists It has been very difficult, because they are the first to criticize: ‘women cannot play the accordion like a man’; I have even faced the machismo of the women themselves: ‘Why do you dress like this? Why do you teach so much? Machismo does not only come from men, but from some women. “

The artist added, “It has been complicated that generally as a woman artist automatically generates a rivalry with women, because if your boyfriend or partner follows you, it is like in toxicity one comes out automatically. It is difficult to overcome the woman’s barrier a woman, because for me it has been. We are working a lot on that and we are raising awareness about machismo in my gender, which machismo is well given. “

