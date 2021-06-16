Janet Todd welcomes a fight against Anissa Meksen: “It would be a good challenge for me.”

Despite being the reigning kickboxing champion of ONE Championship, Janet todd she is clear that she needs to beat a particular woman if she wants to proclaim herself the best kickboxer on the planet.

She is a woman Anissa meksen, ex-champion of GLORY, who signed with ONE in mid-2020.

Meksen, 33, was to make her promotional debut at the ONE Championship: Empowered, before the Italian Martine Michieletto, but the appointment was postponed due to security protocols related to COVID-19.

With Meksen no opponent, Todd has thrown his name in the hat by expressing interest in facing the Nancy-born sooner or later.

“He definitely has a reputation and was at the top of Glory,” said the 36-year-old veteran. “If I want to be the best in the world she is someone I definitely have to fight with. I think it would be a good match. She is fast, strong and has technique. She was a champion in Glory. Fighting with her would be nice, whether it’s at a grand prix, defending the kickboxing belt, or fighting for the interim Muay Thai belt. It would be a good challenge for me ”.

Meksen, considered for some years as the best kickboxer on the planet, holds a professional record of 100 – 5.

Todd, on the other hand, rose to 6-1 in ONE with a TKO in the second round against the Norway. Anne Line Hogstad during the ONE on TNT 2 last April 14.

