Janet Todd vs. Anne Line Hogstad is the new co-star of ONE on TNT 2

The ONE on TNT 2 This Wednesday has a new co-star commitment.

Known absence of Martin Nguyen, who was not discharged on time due to the health protocols related to COVID-19, the Atomweight champion of kickboxing, Janet todd, and number two in the ranking, Anne Line Hogstad, will now occupy that spot on the billboard.

The change was reported by ONE the present day.

In Muay Thai, Todd is 37-11 and is currently on a five-game win streak, with the most recent coming this year at the ONE Championship: Fists of Fury 3 before the Australian Soul Juniko by unanimous decision.

Hogstad, 32, made his promotional debut precisely against Juniko at the ONE Championship: Fire and Fury. The contest took place on January 31 of this year and was defined by unanimous decision in favor of Norway, who