Janelle Monáe, also featured in ‘Daggers in the back 2’

Dave Bautista Y Edward Norton have already been announced in the new plot

Little by little, rather, day after day, Rian Johnson is unveiling a new name of an interpreter for his sequel to the hit film, ‘Daggers in the back’.

The cast of the long-awaited second part continues to undoubtedly become more and more interesting. When it emerged that Netflix had spent more than $ 400 million to make two more ‘Knives Out’ movies, its original title, the only known cast member was Daniel Craig, who was reprising his role as Benoit Blanc. It appears that the filmmaker is trying to surround Craig with a cast as talented and prestigious as the one he directed in the first film. As pre-production ramps up, the cast continues to grow, and is now Janelle monáe the one that adds to the list of this expectant production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monáe is in talks to join “Backstabbing 2,” which will begin filming this summer in Greece. The details of his character are being kept under wraps, however THR has suggested that he will assume a role similar to that of Ana De Armas or Lakeith stanfield in the first movie.

Monáe is the third big name to join Craig in the cast of the new movie this week, after being announced. Dave Bautista Y Edward Norton. Production is right around the corner, so Johnson and producer Ram Bergman are clearly working hard to put together the casting.

Before taking on this new role under Johnson, Monáe recently starred in ‘Antebellum’ and the second season of Amazon’s ‘Homecoming’. It has also been seen in ‘Hidden Figures’ or ‘Moonlight’.

It is not known what ‘Knives Out 2’ will be about. Earlier this year, Netflix made a massive deal with Johnson and Bergman to acquire the rights to release not one, but two sequels to the 2019 film. The streaming service reportedly spent more than $ 400 million for the new successful franchise. It is slated to hit Netflix in 2022.

