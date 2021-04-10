Jane Levy Says Zoey’s Playlist Romance Should Be Messy

“Wonky” means that everyone’s heart songs have been switched, and people are singing the wrong songs.

“She goes into detective mode with Mo as her confidant,” Levy continues. “And they figure out whose heart song actually belongs to who throughout the episode.”

There’s a song for almost every single main character, though some are more meaningful than others. One performance in particular, featuring Zoey’s current crush Simon (John clarence stewart), is maybe one of the funniest things that has ever happened on the show. It involves a viral hit, a lot of hand gestures and some rolling on the floor, and it’s Levy’s favorite of the episode.

“I think I was so shocked, like I was in a true state of disbelief that I didn’t really have to do anything,” she says of her part in the song, which is mostly to stand there and look completely bewildered. “We shot that late at night after a really long day, and everybody was exhausted. And then that song happened, and everybody was in the best mood. And if anyone can pull that song off, it’s John Stewart apparently.”